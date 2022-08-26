Home Entertainment English

Idirs Elba-starrer 'Beast' to hit theatres in India on September 2

The movie features Elba in the lead along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley in pivotal roles.

Published: 26th August 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Idris Elba

Hollywood actor Idris Elba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Idris Elba-fronted survival thriller movie "Beast" will hit the Indian theatres on September 2.

Baltasar Kormakur of "Everest" fame has directed the Universal Pictures project, based on an original idea by Jaime Primak Sullivan.

The film follows Dr Nate Samuels (Elba) who has to protect himself and his two teenage daughters from being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.

Will Packer and James Lopez have produced "Beast" via their Will Packer Productions.

