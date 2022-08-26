Home Entertainment English

John Boyega to co-write and star in Attack the Block 2

Apart from co-producing and starring in the film, John Boyega is also reportedly co-writing Attack the Block 2.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor John Boyega (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Apart from co-producing and starring in the film, John Boyega is also reportedly co-writing Attack the Block 2. Although most known for playing stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, John Boyega made his debut with the alien-invasion British comedy Attack the Block. Almost a decade after the original’s release, a sequel to the film was announced in early 2021. Joe Cornish, who made the first film, is returning to write and direct the sequel.

The production has just begun on the sequel and Boyega has announced that he will be fully involved with the project right from the scripting stage. The rest of the cast and crew, along with details on the returning cast members, are yet to be confirmed by the makers.  

When asked if he wanted to return to the Star Wars universe, the actor replied in the negative and went on to say that he is done playing the role. He will next be seen in Viola Davis’ historic epic The Woman King, which tells the story of an all-female military unit who were guarding a kingdom in Africa known as Dahomey. The film is all set to release on 22 September.

