Tom Cruise made going to cinemas appealing post-pandemic: Aquaman-star Jason Momoa

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa has thanked 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise for his part in making people go to theatres again following lukewarm years because of the pandemic.

Momoa is keen to keep playing Aquaman as long as film fans are interested. Returning as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) superhero in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', the 43-year-old star is happy to continue as the character as long as the audience wants him.

"As long as we can. If people don't like it and it feels like it's past its due date, then we won't make another one," Momoa told The Hollywood Reporter when quizzed on how much longer he will play Aquaman, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"But if they love it, then we will make more, you know. I don't want to force anything down someone's throat to watch it. But I love it."

The has had a hand in writing the story for the new film, which has now been delayed until December 2023, and said that he feels a deep connection to the part.

The star said: "We wrote a great story. I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished ('Aquaman') I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it. It's got my heart in it.

"I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?"

Momoa is unconcerned by the latest delay to the movie's release as he is confident that fans will be happy with what they see.

He said: "We killed it. We made something amazing and it'll come out when it's meant to come out."

He also thanked Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' for making cinemas appealing again.

"The nice thing about what's happened with COVID is that everyone is trying to rush to meet these deadlines but we know it should come out when it's ready to come out (at a time) when everybody is getting back in the movie theatres. So, thank you Tom Cruise."

