Noah Baumbach’s White Noise gets a trailer

By Express News Service

The trailer for Noah Baumbach’s dark comedy horror film White Noise has just dropped online. The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name written by Don DeLillo. This is the first time the director is making a film not based on his own original story.

The film follows a professor who teaches about Adolf Hitler and how his family is torn apart by an airborne toxic event following a train accident that spreads toxic waste all over the town.

The film is all set to premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on 31 August. The film is also expected to open the coveted New York International Film Festival.

The makers are planning to release it on Netflix sometime around the end of this year, they are expected to announce the streaming release date shortly.

