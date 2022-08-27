Home Entertainment English

'The umbrella academy' comes to an end with fourth season

American superhero series The Umbrella Academy will officially come to an end with the fourth season, the makers announced.

The Umbrella Academy (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The series is set to premiere on Netflix, just like its previous seasons. However, the release date has not yet been announced. 

According to media reports, the creator of the show, Steve Blackman said in a statement, “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.

But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The Umbrella Academy is adapted from the comics by the same name. It is about a family consisting of adopted siblings and who are superheroes and possess unique powers.

