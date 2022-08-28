Home Entertainment English

Netflix's action horror series 'Resident Evil' will not return for season two

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2036, "Resident Evil" follows Jade Wesker who fights for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures.

Published: 28th August 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

Netflix image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Resident Evil", the Netflix action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise, will not return for a second season.

The development comes a month and a half after the show premiered on July 14.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, the decision to pull the plug on the series was not a bolt from the blue as it did not have a particularly impressive showing on the streamer's Top 10 trending list.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2036, "Resident Evil" follows Jade Wesker (played by Ella Balinska) who fights for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures.

She is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nunez with additional cast members Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery also starred in the show.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb executive produced and wrote "Resident Evil" with Mary Leah Sutton.

Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film also served as executive producers on the series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Resident Evil Jade Wesker Ella Balinska
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp