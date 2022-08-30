Canadian city Markham names street after AR Rahman, composer says he is 'grateful' 

By PTI

NEW YORK: After Markham, a city in Canada, honoured AR Rahman by naming a street in his honour, the celebrated music composer said he now feels more responsible to keep working hard and inspiring people.

Rahman, who completed three decades in the Indian film industry earlier this month, penned a note of gratitude for the authorities of Markham in Ontario, Canada on Twitter.

"I never imagined this ever in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitt) and counsellors, the Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada."

"I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring, not so get tired and not to retire yet. Even if I get tired I'll remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect with, more bridges to cross," the multiple award-winning musician said.

The 55-year-old, currently in Canada for his music tour, also shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony on the microblogging site on Sunday.

The city of Markham had announced that a street will be named in Rahman's honour back in November 2013.

"The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all the people living in Canada. God bless you all," he added.

Rahman further thanked the people of his homeland India and his collaborators.

"I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, who gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean," the composer said.

His upcoming releases include films such as "Cobra" and "Ponniyin Selvan: I".

NEW YORK: After Markham, a city in Canada, honoured AR Rahman by naming a street in his honour, the celebrated music composer said he now feels more responsible to keep working hard and inspiring people. Rahman, who completed three decades in the Indian film industry earlier this month, penned a note of gratitude for the authorities of Markham in Ontario, Canada on Twitter. "I never imagined this ever in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitt) and counsellors, the Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada." "I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring, not so get tired and not to retire yet. Even if I get tired I'll remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect with, more bridges to cross," the multiple award-winning musician said. The 55-year-old, currently in Canada for his music tour, also shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony on the microblogging site on Sunday. The city of Markham had announced that a street will be named in Rahman's honour back in November 2013. "The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all the people living in Canada. God bless you all," he added. Rahman further thanked the people of his homeland India and his collaborators. "I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, who gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean," the composer said. His upcoming releases include films such as "Cobra" and "Ponniyin Selvan: I".