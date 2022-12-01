Home Entertainment English

'Easy Rider' reboot on cards 

The two main protagonists, now famous icons of the American hippie movement, embrace their subculture along their journey whilst clashing with others that don’t appreciate their way of life.

Published: 01st December 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Easy Rider

A still from 'Easy Rider'

By Express News Service

The latest classic Hollywood film that is set to get a reboot is Easy Rider. The counterculture classic starring Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda was released in 1969. It is understood that the project is in early development.

Easy Rider, a two-time Oscar-nominated film, is considered a pivotal piece of American cinema history, coming off the back of Hollywood’s Golden Age of Studio Pictures and introducing a new wave of films and filmmakers who questioned the establishment in the ensuing decade.

Starring the aforementioned Hopper and Fonda, who wrote the screenplay with Terry Southern with Hopper directing, along with jump-starting a certain Jack Nicholson’s acting career. Easy Rider follows two Harley-Davidson riders, Wyatt (Hopper) and Billy (Fonda), riding across the USA to deliver cocaine in Southern California.

The two main protagonists, now famous icons of the American hippie movement, embrace their subculture along their journey whilst clashing with others that don’t appreciate their way of life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Easy Rider Dennis Hopper Peter Fonda
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp