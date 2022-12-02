Home Entertainment English

'Indiana Jones 5' trailer unveils de-aged Harrison Ford

Not only is "Indiana Jones 5" the last hurrah for 80-year-old Ford, but also 90-year-old composer Williams, who confirmed the film would likely be his last.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

'Indiana Jones 5'

A still from the movie 'Indiana Jones 5' (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Disney revealed the first trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which is the official title for the fifth instalment of Harrison Ford's whip-cracking, adventure franchise. On top of that, the trailer showcases a de-aged Harrison Ford as Indy back in his glory days of archaeology and adventures.

The film is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023.

The trailer opens with some classic, death-defying Indy antics as he jumps between speeding tuk-tuk cars. There are also shots of him running along a moving train and riding a motorcycle in the rain after a plane, but "those days have come and gone," Ford says as a retired Indy who has stuck to teaching, reports Variety.

"I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life I've seen things. Things I can't explain," he narrates over first looks at villains played by Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, plus Indy's goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. John Williams' iconic "Indiana Jones" score crashes in as Indy picks up his fedora, narrowly avoids a train on horseback and bullwhips some henchmen to close out the trailer.

Indiana's latest outing is set in the 1960s during the Space Race between the U.S. and Soviet Russia. Unlike previous films, George Lucas did not write the story for "Indiana Jones 5" and Steven Spielberg is not the director.

Instead, both of those roles will be filled by James Mangold, who is known for his films like 'Logan', 'Ford vs. Ferrari', '3:10 to Yuma' and more.

Spielberg is still attached as an executive producer, and Lucas, the original creator of the film franchise, is credited with some involvement in the writer's room.

Co-starring alongside Ford is John Rhys-Davies, who is reprising the role of Sallah, last seen in 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', as well as new additions like Mikkelsen, Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Rene Wilson and Toby Jones.

Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Prime Video's 'Fleabag', is also making a first appearance in the franchise as Indy's goddaughter Helena, who composer Williams has described as "an adventuress, and also a femme fatale."

Not only is "Indiana Jones 5" the last hurrah for 80-year-old Ford, but also 90-year-old composer Williams, who confirmed the film would likely be his last.

"At the moment I'm working on 'Indiana Jones 5,' which Harrison Ford - who's quite a bit younger than I am - I think has announced will be his last film," Williams told the Associated Press in a June 2022 interview. "So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones 5 trailer
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp