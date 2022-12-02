Rufus Sewell joins Pedro Pascal in 'The Uninvited' 

By Express News Service

The newest addition to the project is Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated actor Rufus Sewell. He will be joining previously announced Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Lois Smith, and Pedro Pascal.

Also unveiled alongside Sewell is the Argentine actress Eva De Dominici who has recently racked up more English-speaking projects with roles in Hawaii Five-0 and the hit crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady.

The makers remain tight-lipped about the details of the characters and plot. However, it is learnt that the film will follow the titular uninvited guest who interrupts an ongoing party and consequently sets off “a comedy of errors, deep reckonings, and a reordering of life.”

Filming is currently ongoing in Los Angeles on the feature from Foton Pictures and Rosebud Pictures. The Uninvited is set to be the debut narrative feature of Nadia Conners, who has previously focused on directing documentaries including the environmental documentary The 11th Hour, which she co-wrote with Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as the observational documentary short film This Is All Of Us. Conners’ writing credit includes an episode of Tyrant.

