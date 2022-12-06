The Weeknd to work in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Home Entertainment English

According to Variety, it remains unclear what the extent of the Weeknd’s involvement will be in the film or the soundtrack.

A still from the trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The Canadian singer, The Weeknd, will compose a soundtrack for James Cameron’s much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

According to Variety, the Canadian singer recently uploaded a short clip displaying the film’s logo and December 16 release date.

In the background, a choir can be heard, supported by a booming drum beat—reminiscent of the previous film’s grandiose James Horner score. Following that, the official account of the upcoming film retweeted the post on Twitter.

Jon Landau, the film’s producer, who also posted the clip, wrote, “As the Na’vi (the fictional language of the film) say, ‘Zola’u niprrte’ soaiane Avatar’a Welcome to the Avatar family (sic).”

The Weeknd recently featured on Metro Boomin’s newest record, which also featured performances by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Future and the late Takeoff. Earlier this year, he released Dawn FM, which followed 2020’s chart-topping After Hours.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, is set more than a decade after the story of the first film ends. It follows Jake and Neyitiri as they build their family and battle their past, which seems to be catching up with them. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, the film releases on December 16.

