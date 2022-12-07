Home Entertainment English

Netflix to release documentary series 'Harry and Meghan' in two parts

The documentary series will be of six parts and explore the history of their relationship, right from their early days to getting married and deciding to step back from the royal family.

Published: 07th December 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan

By Express News Service

Netflix dropped a new trailer for its upcoming documentary series Harry & Meghan, on social media on Monday. The series will be made available in two parts. While the first part will release on December 8, the second part will be out on December 15.

The trailer shows glimpses of the royal couple, who now reside in the US. It throws light on the other side of the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they try to navigate the public eye and Meghan’s trials and tribulations of being married to the royal household. The trailer shows how the couple faces the spotlight thrown by the paparazzi.

The documentary series will be of six parts and explore the history of their relationship, right from their early days to getting married and deciding to step back from the royal family. It will include exclusive interviews with friends and family, along with journalists and historians who throw light on how media played a role in the couple’s life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry & Meghan Netflix
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp