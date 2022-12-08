Cumberbatch, McAvoy join cast of Book of Clarence

By Express News Service

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy have reportedly joined the cast of director Jeymes Samuel upcoming film Book of Clarence. Singer, songwriter, and music producer Jeymes Samuel, known by his stage name The Bullitts, made his directorial debut with the 2021 film The Harder They Fall which won him the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Director.

Cumberbatch and McAvoy will join LaKeith Stanfield and Omar Sy who were announced to headline the film. The details regarding the plot of the film are being kept under tight wraps but it has been revealed that the film is set in the biblical era with Stanfield playing the eponymous Clarence.

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Caleb McLaughlin, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, and Eric Kofi Abrefa. Bankrolled by Legendary Pictures, the production of the film began in Italy on Monday. The makers of the film are yet to confirm a release date for the film.

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy have reportedly joined the cast of director Jeymes Samuel upcoming film Book of Clarence. Singer, songwriter, and music producer Jeymes Samuel, known by his stage name The Bullitts, made his directorial debut with the 2021 film The Harder They Fall which won him the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Director. Cumberbatch and McAvoy will join LaKeith Stanfield and Omar Sy who were announced to headline the film. The details regarding the plot of the film are being kept under tight wraps but it has been revealed that the film is set in the biblical era with Stanfield playing the eponymous Clarence. The ensemble cast of the film also includes Caleb McLaughlin, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, and Eric Kofi Abrefa. Bankrolled by Legendary Pictures, the production of the film began in Italy on Monday. The makers of the film are yet to confirm a release date for the film.