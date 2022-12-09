Home Entertainment English

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to star in 'The Instigators' 

Published: 09th December 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to play the lead characters in the heist movie "The Instigators", to be directed by Doug Liman.

The "Ocean's Eleven" co-actors will star as two thieves in the Apple Original.

According to Deadline's entertainment website, Damon and Ben Affleck are producing the project via their newly launched banner Artists Equity.

Jeff Robinov and John Graham also produce through Studio 8 along with Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company.

The story revolves around two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry.

The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Liman and Damon have previously worked in 2002's "The Bourne Identity", which launched the Jason Bourne film series.

