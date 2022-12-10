'Shadow & Bone' S2 to stream in March 2023

By Express News Service

The first looks from the second season of Shadow and Bone was released by Netflix on social media.

The second season will premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 and will consist of eight episodes. Each episode will be one hour long.

The first season premiered in April 2021 and is based on two books, Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. The series follows orphaned cartographer Alina Starkov as she must fight against dark forces in the war-torn world.

Helmed by Eric Heisserer, who also served as showrunner for the first season, the second season will have Daegan Fryklind as the showrunner. The second season will feature Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, among others, in addition to new characters.

Speaking about adapting the novel, Bardugo was quoted as saying as per Collider, “This season I was able to step back and put the show more firmly in their hands. Readers are not only going to be surprised by the way that these storylines crash into each other, they’re never going to know where the next move is coming from.”

