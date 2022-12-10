Home Entertainment English

Singer Taylor Swift to make directorial debut with her original script

The 14-minute production of 'All Too Well: The Short Film', which Swift wrote and directed, screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Published: 10th December 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES:  Singer-songwriter-hitmaker Taylor Swift is set to leave the audience 'enchanted' (pun intended) with her foray into feature filmmaking.

She has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water', reports Variety. Other key details, like a plot and casting, are being kept under wraps until a later date, but landing the project from one of the world's most successful musicians is a coup.

"Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

According to Variety, Swift recently became the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on 'All Too Well: The Short Film' and 'The Man'. Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist to win album of the year on three different occasions. In October, Swift released 'Midnights', her 10th studio album.

The 14-minute production of 'All Too Well: The Short Film', which Swift wrote and directed, screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Swift has also acted on screen, appearing in 'Valentine's Day', 'Cats' and, this year, in David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam'. The latter two films were notorious bombs, but Swift only had small roles in them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift Nomadland The Shape of Water
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp