Home Entertainment English

It's probably not going to be possible: Julie Andrews on 'The Princess Diaries 3'

The upcoming "Princess Diaries" will be penned by Aadrita Mukerji with Debra Martin Chase attached as a producer and Melissa K. Stack as an executive producer.

Published: 12th December 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Julie Andrews says she is unsure about reprising her role of Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen regent of Genovia, in the upcoming third instalment of "The Princess Diaries" franchise.

It was confirmed last month that Disney is working on "The Princess Diaries 3", but according to Andrews, she is not involved with the project.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews told the entertainment website Access Hollywood.

Anne Hathaway with co-star and veteran actor Julie Andrews in a still from the 'The Princess Diaries'. (Photo: Instagram)

Directed by Gary Marshall, the original "The Princess Diaries" was released in 2001.

Starring Andrews as Renaldi and Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the coming-of-age comedy was based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series.

The sequel titled "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" came out three years later and at the time, Andrews said, she had discussed the possible third part with the makers.

"It was talked about very shortly after (the second sequel) came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run," she said.

ALSO READ | Third part of 'The Princess Diaries' in making at Disney

The upcoming "Princess Diaries" will be penned by Aadrita Mukerji with Debra Martin Chase attached as a producer and Melissa K. Stack as an executive producer.

Further details about the project are currently under wraps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Julie Andrews The Princess Diaries Anne Hathaway
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp