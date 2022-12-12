Home Entertainment English

'RRR' nominated for Golden Globe best picture non-English language

"RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave" and others.

The film poster of period action drama 'RRR'.

The film poster of period action drama 'RRR'. (Photo | @RRRMovie, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: S S Rajamouli's period action film "RRR" has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

"RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

ALSO READ | 'RRR''s Naatu Naatu song under Oscar predictions for Best Original Song nominees

