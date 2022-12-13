Julie Andrews may not come back for 'The Princess Diaries 3'

By Express News Service

Actress Julie Andrews

A few weeks back, it was reported that the third installment of The Princess Diaries, is in the making by Disney. However, as per new reports, it is said that Julie Andrews, who portrayed the role of Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen of Genovia, won't be part of the new film.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Julie Andrews was quoted as saying to Access Hollywood. "It was talked about very shortly after (the second sequel) came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run," the actor said in a Deadline report.

While much about the plot of The Princess Diaries 3 is not yet known, it is expected to be a continuation of The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement. The Princess Diaries was directed by the late Garry Marshall and is based on Meg Cabot's book by the same name. It is about an awkward American teenager Mia Thermapolis who suddenly discovers her royal heritage and is declared the heir of the fictional country Genovia. The first and second parts were released in 2001 and 2004 respectively.

The Princess Diaries 3 will be written by Aadrita Mukerji and backed by Debra Martin Chase. It is yet to be known if Anne Hathaway who played Mia, would be returning for her character. However, the actor had earlier expressed interest to do so.

