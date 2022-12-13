Neil Gaiman shuts down rumours of 'The Sandman' cancellation

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

Amid multiple cancellations at Warner Bros and their recent issues with Netflix, writer/showrunner Neil Gaiman has come out assuring the fans that they are still going ahead with the second season of The Sandman. The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman.

It was earlier reported that Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav was disappointed with Netflix’s payment structure and as a result, has halted his studio from “selling finished shows to Netflix.” The streaming giant apparently takes around 18 to 24 months to pay their producers.

According to sources, Zaslav’s discontent with Netflix happened after they renewed The Sandman for a second season. The fantasy series premiered on 5 August 2022 and became a critical and commercial success, with around 200 million hours of viewership within the first 10 days of its release.

Despite its success, Netflix took more than three months to renew the series for a second season. This led to speculation that the series was cancelled. However, The Sandman was renewed for a second season in November.

Neil Gaiman recently confirmed that the fan-favourite character Delirium from the graphic novel would make an appearance in the second season. Although the makers are yet to confirm a release date, the second season is expected to drop anytime between September to December of 2023.

