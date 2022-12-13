Home Entertainment English

"The White Lotus Season 3 to take place in Asia", says creator Mike White

The writer said that he wanted season 3 to focus on death, Eastern religion, and spirituality. Due to the themes involved, he would like the upcoming season to be set in Asia.

Published: 13th December 2022

Official look of 'The White Lotus'

Official look of the critically acclaimed comedy anthology series 'The White Lotus'. (Photo | Disney+ Hotstar website)

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

Mike White, who created the critically acclaimed comedy anthology series The White Lotus has revealed his plans for the upcoming season in the bonus clip attached to the end of the season 2 finale. The writer said that he wanted season 3 to focus on death, Eastern religion, and spirituality. Due to the themes involved, he would like the upcoming season to be set in Asia.

Elaborating on his plans for season 3, he said, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

He further added, “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

The seventh and final episode of the second season of The White Lotus premiered on 11 December. The first season, which consisted of six episodes, premiered on 11 July 2021 and became a critical and commercial success.

The first season of the series also went on to win ten awards at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing. The makers are yet to announce the cast and release plans for the third season.

