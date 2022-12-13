Ukrainian anti-war movie gets noticed at IFFK

Sajin Shrijith By

One of the notable entries in the International Competition of the ongoing 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is Ukrainian filmmaker Maryna Er Gorbach’s Klondike. The film, revolving around a Ukrainian family residing on the Ukraine-Russia border during the start of the war, has won numerous awards across the globe, including at Sundance and Berlin, and is Ukraine’s Official Entry for the 95th Academy Awards (Best International Film).

Actress Oksana Cherkashyna headlines the film as the central character Irka, a woman who refuses to leave her house despite the armed forces’ impending capture of her village. Things get further complicated by the air crash that occurred on 17th July 2014.

Speaking at IFFK, Oksana remembered the production of Klondike as a “challenging” experience due to the pandemic and the ongoing war. Describing it as an “anti-war” film, she added that the story reflects on “the effects of war on human lives, how it changes them, what we should do about it and getting through it.”

Elaborating further, Oksana stated that the film is “dedicated to all women” and pointed out the importance of putting out a “female perspective” on the war. “It’s the responsibility of all countries and festivals to speak about the ongoing war in Ukraine. It’s also a moment to create a dialogue because this is not only about the war in Ukraine but also in other places, like what’s happening in Iran, for example— Iranian women fighting for their freedom and lives is also war. So we need to have this kind of dialogue where we can share our experiences, make preparations for what to do next, help end wars and yearn for a war-free world.”

Oksana and co. see Klondike as a medium of protest against the exponentially growing violence in the world. “It’s not the usual kind of protest, which is all about strength and power typically associated with the male or masculine form of protest. It’s a new kind of protest or resilience. My protagonist Irka is obsessively loyal to her home and the new life growing inside her. What she is doing during the whole movie is what she knows best—trying to keep her house, give birth, nurture, and be loyal to her life and her newborn. These practices are usually considered suppressive towards a woman, but they can also become a mode of protest. Some people asked me why Irka is not leaving the conflict zone, but for her, it’s normal. What’s not normal is war. She is simply trying to keep her microcosm and the climate around her safe. She just wants to survive. This is the point of the film.”

