James Gunn wants Ben Affleck to direct a DC film 

James also confirmed that while he will be writing the film, it is yet to be known who will direct it. 

Published: 16th December 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ben Affleck and James Gunn

By Express News Service

After the announcement of Henry Cavill not reprising his role as Superman in the new film, American writer-filmmaker James Gunn has hinted that Ben Affleck would be a possible option for directing the film.

While James took to Twitter to announce that a new Superman film is in development and that Henry will not reprise his role as Superman, he also revealed that Ben could be a possible director of the film.

Replying to one of the tweets that raised the question, James replied in his tweet, “Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct and we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.” James also confirmed that while he will be writing the film, it is yet to be known who will direct it. 

