Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot cameos cut from 'The Flash'

By Express News Service

It is being reported that 2023’s upcoming DC Studios film The Flash will no longer include cameos from Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Though they had already been filmed, the cameos have been cut from the Ezra Miller-led superhero film just over six months before the movie’s release date. This is another step towards ending the former DC Extended Universe to make way for the new DC Universe being created by DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The news comes shortly after Cavill announced that he will no longer be playing Superman in future projects following conversations with Gunn about the future of DC’s film adaptations — a solid indicator that DC Studios is committed to a large overhaul. With Jason Momoa potentially leaving Aquaman behind to play Lobo and Patty Jenkins’ version of Wonder Woman 3 no longer moving forward, it seems as though the DC Extended Universe that started with 2013’s Man of Steel is coming to a close. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)