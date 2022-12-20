Ol Parker teases possibility of expanding Mamma Mia series

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ol Parker teased that another film could be coming up in the Mamma Mia musical franchise. The first film Mamma Mia!, directed by Phyllida Llyod, was released in 2008. Later, in 2018, Ol Parker directed the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

According to THR, in an interview with Screen Rant, Parker revealed that producer Judy Craymer was interested in making a film trilogy. Parker said, “The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn’t it be lovely?”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again features actors from the first film like Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper and Christine Baranski.

