'The Umbrella Academy' final season to only have 6 episodes

The news is confirmed by the series showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman. He had recently shared the cover page of the final season’s finished script on his Instagram page.

Published: 20th December 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Poster for the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. (Photo | Netflix)

By Express News Service

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will reportedly have only six episodes as opposed to the ten episodes in the previous season.

The image was shared with a caption that reads, “And so it begins… one last time.”

The Netflix original series, which started premiering in 2019, follows a group of foster siblings who deal with the aftermath of fighting crime at a young age.

The series also deals with the repercussions of time travel. The last season ended with the siblings losing their powers and trying to live as normal people.

