WATCH: Cillian Murphy gets intense in Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' trailer

Published: 20th December 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Oppenheimer, the upcoming American biographical film by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer

By Express News Service

The trailer of Oppenheimer, the upcoming American biographical film by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is called the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ and his role in the Manhattan project during World War II. Oppenheimer has been credited as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, a place known for assembling bombs.

The two-minute trailer opens with a close-up shot of a bomb blast, as intercuts are shown of the making of the bomb. “We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify us. They would fear it until they understand it, and they won’t understand it until they’ve used it,” Cillian as Oppenheimer says in the trailer.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. 

Cillian Murphy stars in the titular character, marking his debut as the lead in Nolan’s films. He has earlier appeared in the director’s Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Dunkirk, to name a few. Apart from Cilian, Oppenheimer also stars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, among others.

