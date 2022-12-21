Home Entertainment English

'Flash Gordon' director Mike Hodges dies at 90

Hodges first shot to recognition writing and directing 1971 British gangster film "Get Carter", which also helped establish Michael Caine as an emerging acting star.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:01 PM

British director Mike Hodges poses for portraits during the 2004 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Mike Hodges, the British director of gritty 1970s crime drama "Get Carter" and 1980 film "Flash Gordon", has died at the age of 90, media reported Wednesday.

He passed away last Saturday at home in Dorset, southwest England, his long-time friend and producer Mike Kaplan told The Guardian and US trade publication Variety.

Both men immediately collaborated again in the 1972 comedy thriller "Pulp".

Eight years later Hodges directed arguably his biggest film, "Flash Gordon", about the comic-strip character created in the 1930s.

Other notable credits during his decades-spanning career include "The Terminal Man" (1974), "Croupier" (1998) and his final feature film, 2003's "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead".

British writer and broadcaster Matthew Sweet was among those who paid tribute to Hodges.

"A true master. A furious restless talent. An unassailable body of work. Loved the films. Loved the man," he tweeted.

