Fourth season of 'Nancy Drew' wrapped up

By Express News Service

The final and fourth season of Nancy Drew starring actor Kennedy McMann in the titular role has wrapped up its production, the actor took to Instagram to announce the same. Sharing photos of her taken after the wrap of the last season and one taken after the pilot wrap, Kennedy wrote that she never expected they would do this.

“I started this journey at 22 and finish now at 26. I’ve grown up, I’ve gotten married, I’ve bought a house, I’ve found myself, I’ve lived an absolute childhood dream. This experience has completely changed my life. What an incredible gift.

Thank you, thank you, thank you for making my dreams come true. For giving me this,” the actor wrote. Noga and Melinda Hsu Taylor will be the showrunners of the final season.

The final and fourth season of Nancy Drew starring actor Kennedy McMann in the titular role has wrapped up its production, the actor took to Instagram to announce the same. Sharing photos of her taken after the wrap of the last season and one taken after the pilot wrap, Kennedy wrote that she never expected they would do this. “I started this journey at 22 and finish now at 26. I’ve grown up, I’ve gotten married, I’ve bought a house, I’ve found myself, I’ve lived an absolute childhood dream. This experience has completely changed my life. What an incredible gift. Thank you, thank you, thank you for making my dreams come true. For giving me this,” the actor wrote. Noga and Melinda Hsu Taylor will be the showrunners of the final season.