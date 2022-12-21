Home Entertainment English

'The Little Mermaid' had no agenda when casting Ariel, says director Rob Marshal  

While Bailey's casting has been widely championed and celebrated, a small portion of racist fans expressed outrage against Disney for casting a Black actor as Ariel

Published: 21st December 2022 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid

A still from Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid

By IANS

Filmmaker Rob Marshal revealed that Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid had "no agenda" when it came to the casting of Ariel. 

According to Variety, The Chicago and Into the Woods director told Entertainment Weekly that his team auditioned "every ethnicity" for the role before landing on singer Halle Bailey. While Bailey's casting has been widely championed and celebrated, a small portion of racist fans expressed outrage against Disney for casting a Black actor as Ariel.

"We just were looking for the best actor for the role, period. The end," Marshall said. "We saw everybody and every ethnicity. (The goal was to find someone who can be) incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever (and with) a great deal of fire and joy."

Bailey had all of those qualities, plus the kind of voice the role of Ariel demands. As Marshall explained, "That voice is something that is so signature and so ethereal and so beautiful that it captures the heart of Eric and he looks for her for the entire film."

The film's teaser trailer features only a portion of Bailey belting "Part of Your World," but her vocals were enough to get fans excited for the live-action remake. Marshall said he never expected there to be such an intense focus on Bailey's casting.

"I wasn't anticipating that because, in a way, I felt like we've moved so far past that kind of thing," Marshall said. "But then you realize, in a way we haven't. It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world."

Bolstered by toxic fans on social media, the hashtag #NotMyAriel sprung up on Twitter after Bailey's casting was first announced.

The actor told Variety that her family helped her drown out the backlash. Bailey's grandparents shared their memories with her of the racism and discrimination that they had endured in their lifetimes.

"It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, 'You don't understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you'," Bailey said.

Bailey also overcame the backlash by thinking about how such a casting would've impacted her as a young girl. "What that would have done for me, how that would have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything," she said. "Things that seem so small to everyone else, it's so big to us." Disney is set to open The Little Mermaid in theatres on May 26, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Little Mermaid Ariel Rob Marshal
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp