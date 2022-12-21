Tom Cruise does 500 base jumps and 13000 motorbike jumps for 'Mission: Impossible 7'

By Express News Service

The makers of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One have released a new promotional video featuring Tom Cruise. The video shows Cruise preparing for several months to do a daring stunt. The stunt, which has been teased in the film’s trailer, involves Cruise’s Ethan Hunt riding his bike off a cliff and then base-jumping his way down to the valley.

According to stuntmen who worked on the project, Tom Cruise had practised over 500 base jumps and around 13,000 motorbike jumps during the months leading up to the actual filming of the stunt sequence. He then went on to perform the stunt sequence for over six continuous times during the day of the filming.

The film is directed by Cruise’s frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie who has also co-written the screenplay along with Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. The upcoming addition to the Mission Impossible franchise will be split into two parts, with the first part releasing next year while part two is slated for mid-2024.

Apart from Tom Cruise, the ensemble cast of the film also includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Shea Whigham. Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 July 2023.

