Last season of 'Step Up: High Water' to premiere on Lionsgate Play soon

A still from the American drama series Step Up: High Water.

By Express News Service

The third season of the American drama series Step Up: High Water is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play in India on December 30, the platform announced on Wednesday.

The series is based on the famous film franchise Step Up and follows the drama, scandalous romance and rivalries that connect the worlds of music and dance. It follows the life of Sage Odom who founded an Atlanta performance arts school.

The show is created by Holly Sorensen, Helmed by Dawn Wilkinson, who directed five out of the ten episodes, said the storylines are not only socially relevant but also entertaining.” I’ve always felt like that is the best way of storytelling. You want the audience to be on the journey with the characters; to have empathy for the situations that the characters are in,” he added.

“That’s the best we can do as storytellers - create that empathy and communicate a world that may not be familiar and make it something that people can relate to and understand,” Wilkinson said. Step Up: High Water stars Christina Milian, Keiynan Lonsdale, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Kendra Oyesanya, Faizon Love, Tricia Helfer D A, Terayle Hill, Rebbi Rosie and Enrique Murciano.

