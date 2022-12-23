Home Entertainment English

'Luther: The Fallen Sun' to premiere on Netflix in March 2023

It is directed by Jamie Payne, with the screenplay written by Neil Cross. BBC Studios and Chernin Entertainment are backing Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Netflix released the first look of Luther: The Fallen Sun, the upcoming crime drama which will serve as a continuation of the television series by the same name. Luther: The Fallen Sun will make its debut on Netflix in March 2023.

Luther: The Fallen Sun stars Idris Elba as detective chief John Luther. Along with him, the film will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley among others. According to reports, the upcoming film will follow the aftermath of events that took place in the series finale, which had John Luther sent to prison.

