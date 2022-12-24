Netflix releases first look and trailer of 'That 90s Show'

By Express News Service

Netflix released the first looks and trailer of That ‘90s Show, which is the sequel to the American TV series That ‘70s Show.

It ran from 1998-2006 and revolves around the lives of six teenage friends. While the actors from the original series will appear for the upcoming show which will consist of 10 episodes, That ‘90s Show will take place during the year 1997 and will follow Eric and Donna’s dayghter Leia Forman.

That ‘90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

It will also feature Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama as special guests. A synopsis excerpt says: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.”

