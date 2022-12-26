'Avatar: The Way of Water' collects Rs 7000 crores worldwide

By Express News Service

Avatar: The Way of Water, the James Cameron directorial, is creating records at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the film has collected Rs 7000 crores in global ticket sales in 10 days. In India, the film has garnered Rs 300 crores (Gross) in 10 days.

The reports also suggest that Avatar is the second biggest Hollywood film after Avengers: Endgame in India to date. With the continued holiday season, the film is expected to break many more records at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, is set more than a decade after the story of the first film ends. It follows Jake and Neytiri as they build their family and battle their past, which seems to be catching up with them. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

