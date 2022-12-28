Guy Ritchie’s 'Operation Fortune' set to release in India on January 6

By Express News Service

Operation Fortune, the spy action comedy starring actors Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant, will release in theatres in India on January 6.

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and follows special agent Orson Fortune along with his operatives who recruit a Hollywood movie star to aid them with an undercover mission. Others part of the cast include Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone.

Operation Fortune is backed by Miramax, with Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Ritchie working on the screenplay. It has a runtime of 114 minutes.



Operation Fortune, the spy action comedy starring actors Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant, will release in theatres in India on January 6. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and follows special agent Orson Fortune along with his operatives who recruit a Hollywood movie star to aid them with an undercover mission. Others part of the cast include Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone. Operation Fortune is backed by Miramax, with Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Ritchie working on the screenplay. It has a runtime of 114 minutes.