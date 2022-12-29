Marvel's documentary on Stan Lee to stream on Disney+ in 2023

By Express News Service

Marvel Entertainment, on Wednesday, confirmed that the Disney+ documentary on Stan Lee will have a 2023 release while sharing a 25-second clip on social media.

The announcement was made on the 100th birthday of the late American comic book writer. Stan Lee co-created some of the iconic characters of the Marvel cinematic universe like Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, and Black Panther, to name a few. After retiring from Marvel in the 1990s, Stan Lee continued to make cameo appearances in Marvel films and was also given the credits of an executive producer.

"An Original documentary celebrating the life and legacy of Stan Lee starts streaming in 2023 on Disney Plus. #StanLee100," Marvel Entertainment tweeted. The video shows glimpses of Stan Lee's cameo appearances in the films made based on his characters.

Stan Lee died on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95. Marvel is yet to announce the streaming date of the documentary.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

