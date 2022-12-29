Home Entertainment English

Marvel's documentary on Stan Lee to stream on Disney+ in 2023

The announcement was made on the 100th birthday of the late American comic book writer. He continued to make cameo appearances in Marvel films and was also given the credits of an executive producer

Published: 29th December 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Stan Lee

Late Marvel icon Stan Lee. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Marvel Entertainment, on Wednesday, confirmed that the Disney+ documentary on Stan Lee will have a 2023 release while sharing a 25-second clip on social media.

The announcement was made on the 100th birthday of the late American comic book writer. Stan Lee co-created some of the iconic characters of the Marvel cinematic universe like Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, and Black Panther, to name a few. After retiring from Marvel in the 1990s, Stan Lee continued to make cameo appearances in Marvel films and was also given the credits of an executive producer.

"An Original documentary celebrating the life and legacy of Stan Lee starts streaming in 2023 on Disney Plus. #StanLee100," Marvel Entertainment tweeted. The video shows glimpses of Stan Lee's cameo appearances in the films made based on his characters.

Stan Lee died on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95. Marvel is yet to announce the streaming date of the documentary.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney+ documentary Stan Lee Marvel
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp