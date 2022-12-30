Avatar: The Way of Water hits $1 Billion mark at the global box office

By Express News Service

James Cameron’s much-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has officially hit the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office. According to official reports, the international numbers box office alone reached up to USD 762 million of the total gross.

Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to surpass Top Gun: Maverick’s USD 770 million to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. The 20th century/Disney release crossed the milestone this Tuesday.

The worldwide box-office success has been achieved in just 14 days from the day of its release. To compare, Avatar 1 had crossed the USD1 Billion mark in 19 days.

The first film in the franchise, which was released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time and retained its record for ten years until Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame dethroned it in 2019.

According to reports, James Cameron has planned out the franchise until Avatar 5 and has already filmed portions of Avatar 3 and 4.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

