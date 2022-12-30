Home Entertainment English

Avatar: The Way of Water hits $1 Billion mark at the global box office

The first film in the franchise, which was released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time and retained its record for ten years until Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame dethroned it in 2019.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the newly released film 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'

A still from James Cameron’s sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' (File photo)

By Express News Service

James Cameron’s much-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has officially hit the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office. According to official reports, the international numbers box office alone reached up to USD 762 million of the total gross.

Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to surpass Top Gun: Maverick’s USD 770 million to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. The 20th century/Disney release crossed the milestone this Tuesday.

The worldwide box-office success has been achieved in just 14 days from the day of its release. To compare, Avatar 1 had crossed the USD1 Billion mark in 19 days.

The first film in the franchise, which was released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time and retained its record for ten years until Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame dethroned it in 2019. 

According to reports, James Cameron has planned out the franchise until Avatar 5 and has already filmed portions of Avatar 3 and 4.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron 1 billion Global Box office
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp