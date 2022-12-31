GRR Martin on changes in Game of Thrones spin-offs

By Express News Service

Even as House of the Dragon (HOTD) was received wide viewership, author George RR Martin, the mind behind Game of Thrones (GOT) and HOTD, said that some of projects that stemmed out of the GOT universe have been impacted by the ongoing changes at HBO Max.

In his blog post, George wrote that some of his shows he planned have been “shelved”.

This has come at the cost of HBO’s parent company Warner Media merging with Discovery in April.

Since then, the streamer’s slate has been facing cost cuts resulting in show cancellations. Some shows like Love Life, Minx, FBoy have been cancelled.



