Home Entertainment English

GRR Martin on changes in Game of Thrones spin-offs

This has come at the cost of HBO’s parent company Warner Media merging with Discovery in April. 

Published: 31st December 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

American novelist, screenwriter, television producer and short story writer, George RR Martin.

American novelist, screenwriter, television producer and short story writer, George RR Martin. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Even as House of the Dragon (HOTD) was received wide viewership, author George RR Martin, the mind behind Game of Thrones (GOT) and HOTD, said that some of projects that stemmed out of the GOT universe have been impacted by the ongoing changes at HBO Max.

In his blog post, George wrote that some of his shows he planned have been “shelved”. 

This has come at the cost of HBO’s parent company Warner Media merging with Discovery in April. 

Since then, the streamer’s slate has been facing cost cuts resulting in show cancellations. Some shows like Love Life, Minx, FBoy have been cancelled. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George RR Martin Game of Thrones
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp