Bored halfway through? You can now remove content from Netflix 'Continue Watching' list

Published: 02nd February 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Netflix banner.

Representational image of a Netflix banner. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix has announced that users will now be able to remove content from "Continue Watching" list.

The option, which had previously only been available on the company's mobile app and website, is finally coming to the television.

Members around the world can remove a TV show or movie from your 'Continue Watching' row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply click on a show or film, and select "Remove from Continue Watching" from the page options.

By clicking again, the removed piece of content will be re-added, effectively undoing the initial decision.

In addition, Netflix has added Samsung's upcoming flagship chipset 'Exynos 2200 SoC' on its list of supported chipsets, which will power the Galaxy S22 smartphones.

To stream HD content anywhere, a decent amount of processing power is required, and according to Netflix, the Exynos 2200 fits that profile, which is why it has made its way to the list.

Along with Exynos 2200, the company also added Exynos 2100 which powers Galaxy S21 phones.

