Dungeons & Dragons TV series gets director  

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rawson Marshall Thurber.

By Express News Service

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed the recently released Netflix film Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, will helm the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons television series.

Thurber will also develop the pilot script and executive produce the series, which is based on the wildly popular fantasy role-playing game franchise. The Dungeons & Dragons television series has been in development for some time now with writer Derek Kolstad (writer known for the John Wick franchise) writing and developing the series.

Meanwhile, a Dungeons & Dragons live-action film directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley wrapped production in August last year. First published in 1974 by game designers Ernest Gary Gygax and David Arneson, Dungeons & Dragons has grown to arguably be one of the largest role-playing franchises in the world.

