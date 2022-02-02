STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saoirse Ronan to headline The Outrun adaptation  

The story follows Rona, a woman fresh out of rehab, who returns to Scotland’s wild Orkney Islands and to the sheep farm of her childhood, after more than a decade away.

Published: 02nd February 2022

Saoirse Ronan | AP

By Express News Service

Saoirse Ronan

Hollywood actor Saoirse Ronan is all set to star as the lead in The Outrun, a film adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir of the same name.

The project has Nora Fingscheidt (of The Unforgivable-fame) on board as director. Fingscheidt and Liptrot are adapting the book for the screen.

The story follows Rona, a woman fresh out of rehab, who returns to Scotland’s wild Orkney Islands and to the sheep farm of her childhood, after more than a decade away.

Ronan is best known for her roles in titles like Lady Bird and Little Women. Fingscheidt is best known for her critically acclaimed German feature System Crasher and English follow-up hit The Unforgivable.

