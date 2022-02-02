STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Simon Cowell hospitalised after second bike crash

Simon Cowell drove his e-bike without a helmet on when the bike slipped on a wet patch and left him flying over the handlebars.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Simon Cowell

Reality TV show judge-producer Simon Cowell (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Veteran producer and reality TV judge Simon Cowell suffered a bike accident last week and was hospitalised, claim multiple UK media reports.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge had an accident near his London home last Thursday, was hospitalised and then released, the reports that emerged on Tuesday night claim, reports variety.com.

"Simon was on the e-bike with his electric motor on, when the bike slipped on a wet patch," a source close to Cowell told The Mirror.

"He went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road and is lucky to be alive as he wasn't wearing a helmet. There was blood pouring from his face but luckily he managed to get some help from passers-by. He was taken to hospital and X-rays showed he broke his arm. He has his arm in a yellow cast and is on the mend now but will need to rest."

Cowell broke his back in a bike accident in 2020 and had to take a break from television for surgery and extensive rehab and recovery. In 2021, his popular talent show 'The X Factor' was cancelled after 17 years.

He was initially due to judge music talent show 'Walk the Line', but was replaced by musician Gary Barlow.

He stayed on the show, focusing on his role as show creator and executive producer.

In 2021, Cowell also cancelled his scheduled appearance as a judge on the 'The X Factor Israel'.

Cowell recently completed filming the new season of 'Britain's Got Talent', due to air in April.

