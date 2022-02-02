STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Holland baffled by gift from Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg insisted that there was nothing sexual about the gift and that he owns a stake in Power Plate that made "the best massage guns", so he wanted to introduce them to his friend.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg had given him a "self-pleasure" device as a gift - but it was just a massage gun.

Holland told 'Access Hollywood': "Essentially Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA and he drove me back to my hotel. I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was having never seen one before and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure.

"I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman. I didn't know, it's Hollywood baby... who knows what's going to happen."

The 50-year-old actor insisted there was nothing sexual about his gift, he simply owns a stake in a company named Power Plate, which he believes makes "the best massage guns out there", so he wanted to introduce them to his new friend, femalefirst.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Holland recently revealed while he "will" wait to start a family, he is excited at the idea of being a parent in the future because he loves being around children.

He added: "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad -- I can wait and I will, but I can't wait! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out."

The 'Chaos Walking' star would even have become a teacher if he hadn't made it as an actor.

He said: "My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that (if I wasn't acting)."

