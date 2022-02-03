BTS member Jimin shares health update, assures fans he's 'recovering well' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis, the BTS member shared a health update early Thursday morning assuring fans that he is on the road to recovery.

The 26-year-old singer-dancer told ARMY, the fan group of the South Korean music sensation BTS, that he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

"I'm sorry for the concern. I'll be able to leave the hospital soon! I'm recovering well," Jimin said in a post on the fan community forum Weverse.

"I also ate three meals of rice," he wrote, promising fans that he will also recover "my skills" soon.

BigHit Music, the management agency of the group, on Monday, said Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon.

"He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," the agency had said in the statement.

The member, whose full name is Park Ji-min, will receive a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care, BigHit Music had said.

Jimin had "no contact" with the other six members during the infectious stage, they added.

In December 2021, fellow BTS members Suga, group leader RM, and Jin also tested positive for the virus.

The trio recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month.

BTS are currently on an 'extended period of rest' after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US late last year.