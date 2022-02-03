STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Margaret Qualley, Paul Mescal to headline Amazon film 'The End of Getting Lost' 

The story follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon.

Published: 03rd February 2022 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Margaret Qualley.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Maid" star Margaret Qualley will feature in and executive produce "The End of Getting Lost", with "Normal People" breakout Paul Mescal in talks to co-star.

Produced by Mescal's "Lost Daughter" co-star Dakota Johnson, the Amazon Studios film is a 1990s Europe-set mystery thriller based on an upcoming book from Robin Kirman.

The story follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon, but after Gina suffers a mysterious accident, the story begins to shuffle between past and present to uncover a portrait of love's power and dangers.

As the duo navigate Europe, their former lives threaten to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The End of Getting Lost" will narrate the plot from the points of view of both the husband and wife.

Deniz Gamze Erguven, known for 2015 Turkish drama "The Mustang" and episodes of "Perry Mason" and "The Handmaid's Tale", will direct the film.

Author Kirman will adapt the novel for screen.

Johnson will produce with Ro Donnelly via their TeaTime Pictures banner.

