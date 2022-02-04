STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Rosamund Pike set as lead for pandemic thriller 'Rich Flu' 

"Rich Flu" sees a strange disease killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet starting with the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on progressively.

Published: 04th February 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rosamund Pike in Netflix movie 'I Care A Lot'.

Rosamund Pike in Netflix movie 'I Care A Lot'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Rosamund Pike will headline the upcoming pandemic thriller movie "Rich Flu".

Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia will helm the movie from a script by Pedro Rivero and Gaztelu-Urrutia, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is backed by "Spencer" director Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain's Fabula banner.

"Rich Flu" sees a strange disease killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet starting with the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on progressively.

"Now it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune, and no one knows where it might end.

With the whole planet panicking and humankind's very way of life headed for collapse, people attempt to flood the market with assets the world no longer wants.

"The thriller explores how far one would go to save their skin when the wealth that made the world go round suddenly becomes its most dangerous commodity," the official plotline read.

The movie is also produced by Adrian Guerra and Nuria Valls for Nostromo Pictures along with Carlos Juarez, Gaztelu-Urrutia and Albert Soler.

It will start production later this year.

Pike, known for films such as "Gone Girl" and "I Care A Lot", most recently featured in Amazon series "The Wheel of Time".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rosamund Pike Rich Flu
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp