David Lynch signed for Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans'

The project will serve as the first collaboration between the two celebrated directors, who broke out in the 1970s and have charmed the cinephiles through their exceptional body of work.

Published: 05th February 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

David Lynch

Filmmaker David Lynch (File | Associated Press)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Legendary filmmaker David Lynch, who is known for films like 'Mulholland Drive', 'Eraserhead', 'Blue Velvet', and the historical drama 'The Elephant Man', has come on board in the capacity of an actor for Steven Spielberg's upcoming drama 'The Fabelmans'.

The project will serve as the first collaboration between the two celebrated directors, who broke out in the 1970s and have charmed the cinephiles through their exceptional body of work, reports Variety.

As per Variety, while plot details are yet unknown, 'The Fabelmans' is touted to be a semi-autobiographical project and borrows heavily from its helmer, Spielberg's time growing up in Arizona.

The other cast members on the project include Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and debutant Gabriel LaBelle. As per Variety, Williams and Dano are expected to essay the characters drawn from Spielberg's parents, while Rogen's role is said to be influenced by Spielberg's uncle.

LaBelle is reported to star as aspiring filmmaker Sammy, a Spielberg analogue, while Butters portrays his sister, Anne. However, the details about David's are heavily guarded.

In addition, 'The Fabelmans' also stars Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman. Spielberg has been co-written the script with Tony Kushner, who is his frequent collaborator.

