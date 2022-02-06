STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fantasia Taylor, Danielle Brooks to star in 'The Color Purple'

Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks will be starring in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple. The film is a musical version of the work that ran on Broadway from 2005-2008.

By Express News Service

The musical was originally based on the 1985-released Steven Spielberg directorial of the same title. It all originates from the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker.

The novel is about Black women from the rural South during the early part of the last century, trying to survive and thrive under unspeakable, ever-present cruelties.

Fantasia Barrino, an acclaimed R&B singer who shot to fame on American Idol, will star in The Color Purple as Celie. Danielle Brooks of Orange Is the New Black-fame had starred as Celie’s close friend in the Broadway adaptation. 

