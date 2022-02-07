STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bridgerton' creator says show's success made it challenging to follow his vision for season 2

The second season of the show, which fans lapped up when it debuted on the streamer in December 2020, is set to premiere on March 25.

Published: 07th February 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Bridgerton season 2 ( Photo | Twitter @Netflix_PH)

A still from Bridgerton season 2 ( Photo | Twitter @Netflix_PH)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Bridgerton" creator Chris Van Dusen, who adpated the period series from Jula Quinn's novels, says the mega success of the show on Netflix made it challenging for him to stay true to his original vision.

The second season of the show, which fans lapped up when it debuted on the streamer in December 2020, is set to premiere on March 25.

"I had a very clear vision for Season 1 and I was given the freedom to follow through on it," Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly.

Then the show came out and started to take hold of the world. It was all so surreal.

Staying true to my original vision (for Season 2) became much more challenging, but it made me drill down even more.

The show was hailed for its diverse casting, beautiful costumes and story, making its stars, particularly Rege-Jean Page, popular overnight.

Fans, however, were shocked to know that Page, who played the Duke, will not return for the follow-up season, which will focus on a different sibling's love life.

Van Dusen is not worried about Page's absence.

It was always my intention to follow a different Bridgerton' sibling for every season, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bridgerton Chris Van Dusen Jula Quinn's novels Netflix
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp